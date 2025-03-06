This Thursday, the section presented by Sandra Sabatés in The intermediate, Woman had to bewas attended by the singer and actress Ana Belén.

The artist has a 2025 project loadedsince it will release, soon, a movie, is recording an album and, in addition, it will also start a concert tour.

“Since 2019 this mouth closed to sing and I need to record again,” he confessed to the journalist. “For me, success is that, 60 years after having recorded my first album, I still continue with that same passion of the beginning“He added.

Ana Belén and Sandra Sabatés, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

The singer pointed out that “this profession, if you do not do it with passion, is absurd. Everything continues to be interested and I still have curiosity. I feel fortunate to continue connecting with people. “

Ana Belén also talked about politics, and is well known to all that He has never hidden his political ideologyalways identifying with the left.

“I have always tried to do what my heart drove me to do And I have done what I have believed that I should do. And I was wrong on many occasions, “he told Sabatés.





“Position yourself from the left, and more specifically, at a certain time where you were a PCE militant … is that When we come to light, in full transition, it was terrible“He recalled.

And he added that “The transition was very fucking. It was made by gentlemen, of different ideologies, who gathered, but people also made it from the street, each one did from their place. “

Ana Belén also told the co -supply of the Wyoming program in La Sexta that “I think a lot in people’s resistance and in women’s”.





Sabatés commented that today Many of women’s rights are being questionedfor example, abortion, to which the artist said that “it is an issue that has been discussed on numerous occasions, but women have said: no, no here.”

“If we are capable of that, I think we will be able to put foot on the wall before many things. You can’t go back“The Madrid singer concluded.