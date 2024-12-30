Ana Belén covers ‘Spain white shirt’ at the Prado Museum’s farewell to the new year

The Prado Museum has decided to say goodbye to 2024 with Ana Belén covering the song Spain white shirt from the Central Gallery. The video showing the artist’s interpretation has been shared on the museum’s social networks, which are thus celebrating the best year in its history, with nearly three and a half million visitors. This figure would exceed the record achieved in 2023.

The recording, in which Ana Belén participated “selflessly,” took place on November 27 and was made by the institution’s audiovisual team. Ana Belén’s interpretation is a cappella and she only needed three versions “to place this anthem in the emblematic space that housed it,” according to El Prado in a statement.

The song that the artist sings in front of Las Meninas by Velázquez, Spain white shirtwas composed by Víctor Manuel in 1981 from the verse by Blas de Otero that gives the song its title. The museum describes it as “a song to hope”, hence it was the title chosen in its welcome to 2025. “Spain, white shirt of my hope. Dry history that burns us. Just by approaching it to look at it”, the song begins.

Ana Belén will be on tour in 2025

Six years after her last tour, Ana Belén plans to return to the stage during 2025. She will do so with her tour More D Ana, in which he will review the hits from his repertoire and perform new songs he has worked on for his next album. The artist will visit up to 19 cities, with Roquetas de Mar serving as the kickoff on April 26 and the Movistar Arena in Madrid (formerly WiZink Center) closing the tour on December 23. The tickets They are already on sale.