Around 300 people attended this Saturday the presentation of Sí Cartagena, the new party of the deputy mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, in the auditorium of the Mediterranean Foundation. Castejón will fight for the electoral space that gave her six councilors in 2015 and 2019. If she can, she will try to broaden that base through the political center.

The party will not have a headquarters, at least for now, and its statutes include Andrés Castillo, a former member of the Levante Group of the PSOE, and the government councilor, Alejandra Gutiérrez, as president. Castejón does not have any organic position. He will lead the project from his responsibility as municipal government.

The mayor promised her followers “consensus” and “agreement” with the rest of the political forces, without renouncing her principles. He assured that the only limit to that will will be set by “those who seek confrontation” and “use those insults that hurt so much.” “We’re not going to do it,” she added. During almost 50 minutes of intervention he did not once utter the words “socialist” or “socialism.” She also did not make concrete promises “that I am not sure I can keep”, although she did speak of promoting employment and wealth and supporting the productive sectors, with respect for the environment. She also wants to be next to the people of the countryside, culture, social services and festivals and traditions.

Castejón resets her political profile supported by the five councilors that the PSOE also expelled in 2019. It was for voting in favor of the pact that she signed with the PP and Cs, to govern in coalition and prevent the MC from doing so with the most voted list. It should be remembered that she also governed in coalition with this formation in the previous legislature, to prevent a minority PP from doing so.

In addition to bragging about her “socialism at heart,” Castejón has until recently held out hope of being reinstated in her old party. Her alignment with Susana Díaz in the primaries that Pedro Sánchez won in 2017 was already playing against her. But she has been after her election as regional secretary of José Vélez, with whom she has had continuous clashes; and that of Manuel Torres in the municipal group, when the deputy mayor has decided to fly solo.

Among those attending the event as guests were the presidents of the Cartagena and Comarca Business Confederation, Ana Correa, and the Chamber of Commerce, Miguel Martínez. Also representatives of social aid organizations such as ACCEM and La Huertecica, and the president of the Carnival, Carmen Sánchez. She also highlighted the assistance of the president of COAG, Vicente Carrión.