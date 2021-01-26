THE DAY I WAS BORN She was born on August 4, 1979 and is the mayor of Cartagena Ana Belén Castejón. / LV

THE TRUTH rescues this Wednesday the cover of August 4, 1979, date of birth of Ana Belén Castejón. The mayor of the port city highlights the number of events that the newspaper included that day and takes the opportunity to applaud the initiative of the digital newspaper library, which will “be very helpful to historians, researchers or any curious person, because it includes important chapters of the history”.

Ana Belén Castejón She is the mayor of Cartagena since 2017, thus becoming the first socialist woman to hold the position in the city. She began in the politics of Cartagena in 2004, as secretary of the Socialist Youth. Currently he is also studying the Degree in Law at the National University of Distance Education.