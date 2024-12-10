Ana Belén was one of the guests on Tuesday night at The Revolt. The singer and Broncano have starred in a moment that will go down in the history of the La 1 program: dance a bachata.

“I never thought you would come“was the first thing the presenter said to him as soon as the singer also entered the set, who brought them a box of goodies as a gift.

During the interview, Ana Belén remembered the innocent in which she was involved a few years ago during a gala of the program Innocent Innocent which airs every December 28 on the network.

The interpreter said that her daughter tricked her by telling her that she had met a boy who worked at the Russian embassy and that The CNI had asked him to obtain information from him.

After remembering the story with laughter and talking about other topics, Broncano and Ana Belén closed the program with a bachata. To the rhythm of the music, the presenter and his guest They brought out the dance steps under the watchful eye of the rest of the collaborators and the public, who at the end of the choreography gave them a standing ovation with loud applause.

“Hopefully this bachata dance by Ana Belén and Broncano will mean the definitive push to connect with the yayas of this country”, they joke from the profile of X (formerly Twitter) of The Revolt to title the video.