The Mexican singer-songwriter Ana Bárbara made a surprise arrival at ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ and put on a show that made them dance. Last Monday night, ‘La Reina Grupera’ exuded beauty and starred in unforgettable moments alongside the inhabitants of the most famous house in Mexico.

‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ lives its last daysbecause next Sunday, September 29th, the grand finale of the reality show that has caused a stir on Mexican television will take place. Mario Bezares, Gala Montes, Briggitte Bozzo, Karime Pindter and Arath de la Torre are the last inhabitants, one will leave next Wednesday and the rest will go to the grand finale.

And among the latest surprises in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’the production brought Ana Bárbara to the house, who was happy with the welcome she received from the residents and even more so because they began to sing some of her songs with her.

Through social networks, the production of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ and Ana Bárbara also shared images and videos of the atmosphere that was created on an unforgettable night. “It’s a pleasure to be here with you!” said the singer of musical hits such as ‘La Trampa’ and ‘Bandido’.

Ana Bárbara had a magical night with the inhabitants of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, She immediately arranged them around her, asked them to make themselves comfortable and enjoy the show she was going to offer them.

Ana Barbara She felt especially happy to hug Arath de la Torre, as they have special moments since they acted together in the soap opera ‘Una familia con suerte’ where he played Pancho López. Their characters were husbands.

Gala Montes could not help but take the microphone and join her voice to that of Ana Bárbara, Well, she told him that one of her favorite songs is ‘Bandido’ and they sang it together. Ana Barbara She was impressed by the power of the singer’s voice, and has also begun recording her songs.