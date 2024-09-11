The Mexican singer-songwriter Ana Bárbara shows off a photo with Angelina Jolie, They met at an event they attended in Canada and took the opportunity to take a selfie that she posted on her social networks. The event they attended is the red carpet of the Toronto Film Festival 2024, where other personalities from the world of entertainment were also present.
Ana Bárbara, singer of songs such as ‘La Trampa’ and ‘Bandido’, attended the red carpet, also Angelina Jolie, and ‘La Reina Grupera’ was excited about the opportunity to meet in person the Hollywood film celebrity and star of successful films such as ‘Salt’ and ‘Maleficent’.
“Great human being, it was an honor to meet her and see this emotional film,” writes Ana Bárbara in the text that accompanies the image in which she appears with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife.
Angelina Jolie premiered her film ‘Without Blood’ at the 2024 Toronto Film Festivaldirected and starring Mexicans Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir and which will be released worldwide soon.
Regarding the plot of the film ‘Without Blood’, It tells the story of Nina, a woman who has survived a war and carries deep resentment towards those who hurt her, a hatred that has grown over time and will seek revenge against those who hurt her.
‘Without Blood’ is an American-Italian war drama, directed and written by Angelina Jolie, and based on the novel ‘Bloodless’ by Alessandro Baricco, published in 2003 and stars Salma Hayek, Demián Bichir and Juan Minujín.
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández on an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a contributor in the entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, and Entertainment; then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Throughout my career I have interviewed great figures in the entertainment industry, including Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D’Alessio, Mijares, and Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others, from the beginning. Since the end of 2015, I have worked as a web reporter in the Entertainment section of Debate. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, as well as about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D’Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
