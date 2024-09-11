The Mexican singer-songwriter Ana Bárbara shows off a photo with Angelina Jolie, They met at an event they attended in Canada and took the opportunity to take a selfie that she posted on her social networks. The event they attended is the red carpet of the Toronto Film Festival 2024, where other personalities from the world of entertainment were also present.

Ana Bárbara, singer of songs such as ‘La Trampa’ and ‘Bandido’, attended the red carpet, also Angelina Jolie, and ‘La Reina Grupera’ was excited about the opportunity to meet in person the Hollywood film celebrity and star of successful films such as ‘Salt’ and ‘Maleficent’.

“Great human being, it was an honor to meet her and see this emotional film,” writes Ana Bárbara in the text that accompanies the image in which she appears with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife.

Ana Barbara and Angelina Jolie. Instagram photo

Angelina Jolie premiered her film ‘Without Blood’ at the 2024 Toronto Film Festivaldirected and starring Mexicans Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir and which will be released worldwide soon.

Regarding the plot of the film ‘Without Blood’, It tells the story of Nina, a woman who has survived a war and carries deep resentment towards those who hurt her, a hatred that has grown over time and will seek revenge against those who hurt her.

‘Without Blood’ is an American-Italian war drama, directed and written by Angelina Jolie, and based on the novel ‘Bloodless’ by Alessandro Baricco, published in 2003 and stars Salma Hayek, Demián Bichir and Juan Minujín.