Ana Baneira, the young woman detained by the Iranian government on charges of participating in the protests over the death of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, has explained the circumstances of her detention after being released after 138 days in prison. Baneira, 25, was released last Saturday and this Monday she arrived at her home, in A Coruña, on a flight from Geneva. “At no time did they arrest me in the framework of any protest,” the woman from A Coruña assured this Thursday in interviews with the Efe and EP agencies in which she assures that she is not an activist and that she was only making a backpacking trip. According to her testimony, she was detained at a service station while she was driving towards the city of Persepolis.

“We were refueling at the gas station and suddenly the police got into the car. They arrested me, put me in another car and there we went directly to an interrogation room”, Baneira pointed out in a talk in which he said that the arrest occurred when he had been traveling “approximately” for a month in that country. The young woman assures that when she entered Iran, in September, there was “no kind of protest” nor “we saw anything coming”.

“My reason for entering Iran was basically to continue my backpacking trip,” Baneira remarked, who wanted to clarify that he is not an activist “in any way.” The arrested woman concedes that she, in fact, is linked to climate change and social issues, but she insists that it seems “disrespectful” to be called an activist, since there are activists “who are really doing a great job.” .

Baneira graduated in Business Administration from the University of A Coruña and did a three-month Erasmus in Tblisi (Georgia). In 2020, she acquired a certain notoriety for walking the Galician coast collecting waste during her route, of almost 1,500 kilometers.

“At the beginning of my trip, the objective was not to go to Iran but to the capital of Azerbaijan, but the land border was closed and I decided to go down to Iran”, a country whose hospitality stands out for its people and to which he admits that he would return . “If they promise me they won’t stop me,” he conditions.

Regarding his arrest, “on October 11 or 12”, he specified that it occurred after previously going to the immigration office to request a visa to stay longer in Iran and when he was with an Iranian colleague in the car refueling gasoline without, at first, explaining why they stopped her. “You force yourself to think that they are going to release you, but you don’t know when,” she pointed out after she went through two prisons.

Baneira entered prison, accused of espionage, although she would not know the reasons for her arrest until several days later. She explains that the first month was “very hard” because of the uncertainty and the fear of being accused of something serious, as it finally happened. The young woman said that her cell, in the women’s unit, was “quite spacious” but that her companions “did not speak English” so they communicated with gestures: “Mimicry in prison worked quite well, and they showed me some Farsi words, basically insults. Also good morning. We understood each other through gestures.” Her outings to the patio and activities such as cleaning or doing her laundry helped her to be more relaxed, she confesses. According to her account of her, after a month, she was transferred to Evin prison, in Tehran, where she was able to notify the Spanish embassy in Iran that she was fine.

On Saturday, after being released, she was picked up by the Spanish ambassador in Tehran, Ángel Losada, and spoke by phone with the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares. “I know from a good hand that they have done everything they could to free me and I hope that they are also doing it for Santiago,” he said, referring to Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, also a Spaniard, also in an Iranian prison. He was detained on October 2 after visiting in Saqqez, in Iranian Kurdistan, the tomb of Zhina (Mahsa) Amini, the young Kurdish woman whose death in custody at the end of September for wearing the veil improperly sparked a wave of protests that spread It left 500 dead, 20,000 injured and 17 sentenced to death, four of them executed by hanging, according to Iran Human Rights.

Baneira assures that he never had contact with Santiago or with any foreign person detained, but has asked for his release. There are still charges against the young Galician, although she specifies that they are “minors” and she did not want to specify them. Her next trip will be the Camino de Santiago. Then, “like all 25-year-olds,” she says, she will have to “look for work.”