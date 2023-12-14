There All Nippon Airwaysbetter known as ANAwill open new offices in Malpensa with the aim of establishing a new direct line Milan-Tokyo, abandoning the Rome office after thirty years. The implementation of this new route had already been scheduled for spring 2020, then postponed due to the pandemic.

With the arrival of this new direct flight, it will soon be possible to reach Tokyo airports without stopovers from two of the largest Italian cities: from Rome thanks to ITA Airways (already available) and soon from Milan-Malpensa with ANA. It is not yet clear, however, when the new line will be operational.

Source: Malpensa24