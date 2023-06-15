Ana Alvarado, pioneer of basketball and glory of athletics in Colombia, died

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ana Alvarado Padilla.
Ana Alvarado Padilla.
The historic athlete had suffered an accident with a motorcycle. She died at the age of 92.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombian sport is in mourning. the madgalenense Ana Alvarado Padilla, a pioneer of basketball in the country, passed away this Wednesday in Barranquilla, at the age of 92.
Ana Alvarado, pioneer of Colombian basketball, passed away
Ana Alvarado, pioneer of Colombian basketball, she was champion of the 1960 National Games. He also had outstanding participation in the Central American Games, the South American Games and the Ibero-American Games.
At the beginning of professional sports in the country, Alvarado also won athletics competitions.
(You can read: Millionaires, in the hands of ‘Juanito’ Moreno: this is how the team has done with the young goalkeeper).
Several years, Considered one of the best in the history of the orange ball sport in Colombia, she dedicated herself to teaching basketball to young promises in the country.
According to local media, Alvarado suffered an accident with a motorcycle a few years ago. Since then, his health has deteriorated.
SPORTS
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ana #Alvarado #pioneer #basketball #glory #athletics #Colombia #died
Leave a Reply