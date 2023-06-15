Thursday, June 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ana Alvarado, pioneer of basketball and glory of athletics in Colombia, died

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Ana Alvarado, pioneer of basketball and glory of athletics in Colombia, died


close

Ana Alvarado Padilla

Ana Alvarado Padilla.

Ana Alvarado Padilla.

The historic athlete had suffered an accident with a motorcycle. She died at the age of 92.

Colombian sport is in mourning. the madgalenense Ana Alvarado Padilla, a pioneer of basketball in the country, passed away this Wednesday in Barranquilla, at the age of 92.

See also  Orbelín Pineda interests several clubs in the Netherlands and Italy

Ana Alvarado, pioneer of Colombian basketball, passed away

Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule said the attack was targeting a group of herdsmen.

Ana Alvarado, pioneer of Colombian basketball, she was champion of the 1960 National Games. He also had outstanding participation in the Central American Games, the South American Games and the Ibero-American Games.

At the beginning of professional sports in the country, Alvarado also won athletics competitions.

(You can read: Millionaires, in the hands of ‘Juanito’ Moreno: this is how the team has done with the young goalkeeper).

Several years, Considered one of the best in the history of the orange ball sport in Colombia, she dedicated herself to teaching basketball to young promises in the country.

According to local media, Alvarado suffered an accident with a motorcycle a few years ago. Since then, his health has deteriorated.

SPORTS

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Spezia-Lecce 0-0, Paolo Ardito's comment

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ana #Alvarado #pioneer #basketball #glory #athletics #Colombia #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Controversial statement! Víctor Noriega on Sergio Mayer: “Not even crabs want it!”

Controversial statement! Víctor Noriega on Sergio Mayer: "Not even crabs want it!"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result