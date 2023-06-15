Ana Alvarado, pioneer of basketball and glory of athletics in Colombia, died

Colombian sport is in mourning. the madgalenense Ana Alvarado Padilla, a pioneer of basketball in the country, passed away this Wednesday in Barranquilla, at the age of 92.

Ana Alvarado, pioneer of Colombian basketball, passed away

Ana Alvarado, pioneer of Colombian basketball, she was champion of the 1960 National Games. He also had outstanding participation in the Central American Games, the South American Games and the Ibero-American Games.

At the beginning of professional sports in the country, Alvarado also won athletics competitions.

Several years, Considered one of the best in the history of the orange ball sport in Colombia, she dedicated herself to teaching basketball to young promises in the country.



According to local media, Alvarado suffered an accident with a motorcycle a few years ago. Since then, his health has deteriorated.

SPORTS

