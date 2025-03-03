

03/03/2025



Updated at 14: 05h.





Ana Alonso and Oriol Cardona have won the silver medal on the mixed relay of the mountain skiing test that is played these days in Morgins, Switzerland. A result that sets the Spanish couple in the general classification and gives them the classification for this modality in the next 2026 Winter Games of Cortina D’A Ampezzo.

Alonso and Cardona already stood out last week by achieving a gold in the previous test of Bormioat the same station where the Olympic event will be played next year. A first position that was not the first of the season for them, because they had already signed it previously in Andorra.

Those two triumphs, together with the second posts of Boí Taüll and Morgins this Monday, have kept the Spaniard couple as current leaders of this modality.

Cardona and Alonso are making their way with their successes in the mountain skiing or ‘skimo’ in their international appellation, a centenary practice but with not too much tradition in Spain.









Vamoooooos! Thanks to the second place of Ana Alonso and Oriol Cardona in the mountain skiing World Cup, they achieve a place for Spain in the mixed relay of @Milanocortina26. What performance, @fedme_es! https://t.co/x9tvrqk9p7 – Spanish Olympic Committee (@coe_es) March 3, 2025

Both, Ana in the female category and Oriol in the masculine, are today referents and They dream of doing something big in the Olympic appointment next year, from February 6 to 22, in Cortina d’Ampezzo.