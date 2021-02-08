Bugsnax was released in November 2020, and has been exclusive to PS4 and PS5 consoles so far. However, it is possible that we will see in the near future a Xbox version of Bugsnax, as its developers suggest. In a recent Reddit AMA with the team, the question was raised as to whether the game is likely to venture onto other platforms. While the developer specified that there are no plans yet, it confirmed that it is something they would love to see the game play on other platforms.

An Xbox version of Bugsnax, as well as one for Stadia or Nintendo Switch are openly put into the range of possibilities, especially when you see that the game, in addition to Sony consoles, is on PC since its launch. Bugsnax was well received by critics, and it could be a nice addition to the Xbox catalog, and maybe Game Pass too. Among other games coming to Xbox that were previously exclusive to PS is MLB The Show.

Xbox version of Bugsnax possible in the future

In the AMA that was shared in redditYoung Horses were asked a variety of different questions. While they decided to avoid responding to some of them, including a potential Steam release as it’s exclusive to the Epic Games Store for PC, we do know a little more about their future plans. In addition to a possible Xbox version of Bugsnax in the futureIt was also confirmed that the developer is working on more content for the game, so the Xbox version of Bugsnax would possibly include all future additional content.

“We don’t have any specific plans at this time, but we would love to bring the game to other platforms. We hope to bring Bugsnax to more platforms, but we haven’t decided or announced what they are yet.

We will still have to wait to find out what the future of Bugsnax will be and if it finally arrives on Xbox.