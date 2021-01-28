One is auctioned Xbox Series X signed by Phil Spencer and not for little money. And is that after its launch more than two months ago, the Xbox Series X has not only been recognized as a great console, but also has stock problems, which according to Microsoft will continue for now and until the middle of the year. With the console going in and out of stock at both physical and online outlets, the consoles have started selling at ridiculously high prices.

Buying an Xbox Series X (or any new generation console) has almost become a game of chance, often guided by bad fortune. The news is that a console unit is currently being auctioned online Xbox Series X for more than five times the amount, only this one that really counts, because it is an Xbox Series X signed by Phil Spencer.

Xbox Series X signed by Phil Spencer up for auction

When most people think of Xbox as a brand, a name and a face always seem to come to mind, and that’s Phil Spencer. As a director of Xbox and an integral part of the production and promotion of Xbox Series X / S, Phil Spencer is one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. Although, now he has done something that will surely attract the attention of many. During the 2021 New York Game Awards, Spencer partnered with the nonprofit New York Video Game Critics Circle. Hence comes the Xbox Series X signed by Phil Spenceral that he himself has put up for auction.

All proceeds go directly to the non-profit New York Video Game Critics Circle. The tender closes in early February, but the price of the console has risen quite a bit. The thing is that the Xbox Series X signed by Phil Spencer has been on eBay for less than a day and the price has already risen to $ 2,900, which puts it above five times the cost of a normal console. It’s always good when organizations do something like this to support a good cause.