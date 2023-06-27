Microsoft has a special edition console inspired by Barbie’s dream house. The console has been created for a contest that will take place in the account of Twitter of Xbox and on the page Microsoft Rewards on July 10. Participants will also have a chance to win special Xbox Wireless Controller skins designed to resemble the outfits of Barbie and Ken.

The console and control faces are part of a series of events organized by Xbox to promote the movie Barbie. As initially seen last week (and now officially confirmed), two themed cars have also been added from Barbie to force horizon 5.

To get the 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV and the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, players need to go to the in-game Message Center, where they can get both for free.

A live broadcast targeting young girls will also take place on July 14 on the official account of World of Barbiewhere developers who have worked on the franchise force They will talk about “their own professional journeys, motivations and personal connections with Barbie”. Xbox will also hold another contest, where fans can win one of 10 dolls Barbie specials.

Each of the dolls, which “reflect the line Barbiewhich is the most diverse line of dolls on the market,” wears themed clothing from Xbox and comes with accessories including a xbox series sa wireless control of Xbox and an adaptive controller.

The dolls will be available as part of an international giveaway, though it’s not yet clear when that will take place.

The promotion of force horizon 5 It may seem a bit strange, but it makes sense since Barbie Is property of mattelthe toy manufacturer also responsible for the brand Hot Wheels.

force horizon 5 received an expansion of Hot Wheels in July of last year, like force horizon 3 in 2017, so the ratio of mattel with the series is from several years ago.

Via: VGC