A remastered version of Shoot 1Up, a fan favorite shooter from Mommy’s Best Games which first launched on Xbox Live Indie Games over a decade ago, is coming to PlayStation 4 on February 11th.

Shoot 1Up is a shmup with a twist – instead of collecting 1Ups to use when you die, each one adds a ship which fights alongside you. Collect enough 1Ups, and you can have a total of 30 ships on screen at once – or 60 if you’re playing in couch co-op.

The DX version introduces two additional levels on top of the original’s eight, as well as higher resolution art and a performance boost to 4K 60fps.

Launching first on the Xbox Live Indie Games service – which allowed developers to publish and sell a game on Xbox 360 without a publisher – back in 2010, it’s been released on various platforms since – including Steam in 2015, and Nintendo Switch and Xbox One last year.

We reviewed Shoot 1Up as part of a downloadable round up when it first released, with Kristan Reed giving it praise: “With a two-player co-op mode and branching paths across all five stages, it’d almost be rude for amateur shooter not to destroy the mechanical-tentacle hybrid forces responsible for your pain. “