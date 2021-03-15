Good morning, we lived a week that showed additional complications from various sides. In the first place, the sadly logical and expected production losses were made explicit from the formal estimates based on what we have seen long weeks ago in the lots. A very complicated rain shortage that has been living alongside the defining moments of performance for a long time, both in late corn and soybeans, first and second in the different productive latitudes of our country. Now yes, accounts are drawn from the high spheres of what would be the decrease in foreign exchange income and in collection, via Export Rights; as if the crops were born by spontaneous generation from below the earth.

It is not our role to make a corporate defense of the agricultural sector, but to put these issues on the table, because Behind those tons of Soybeans or Corn that will not be harvested there are companies, small, medium and large, which will be in severe complications to meet their financial commitments. But, even if the total of their final production is 1 ton, they will still have to pay the corresponding rate of Export Duties for it, regardless of the economic loss suffered. These situations end up affecting the rest of the sectors in our towns, retail sales of all areas suffer.

In the serious countries of the planet, there are insurance coverage, provided by the private insurance activity, which in turn receives subsidies from the provincial and national states; and not with an altruistic objective, but with the logical intention of keeping agricultural companies alive, which in turn serves the country in question in generating jobs and foreign exchange. It is Win-Win in those countries, the state collects via income tax when the results come very well, but reaches out when the exceptional weather conditions generate significant production losses; to keep the participants of the activity alive.

For our neighborhoods, accounts are made of the decrease in collection, that’s all. Going down to the conjuncture, the estimates of soybean and corn production for this season were reduced by the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange; in 2 and 1 million tons respectively, carrying the estimate for oilseed to 44 million tons, and 45 million tons for forage. These reductions are largely justified when we observe the conditions of the crops and soils in which they are implanted: 31% of the soybeans are in a Regular / Bad situation while 47% of the soils implanted with the oilseed are in drought condition. 28% of the Corn is in a Regular / Bad situation while 41% of the soils implanted with forage are in a drought condition.

While this is happening, and with the intention of defending the scarce existing dollars in the Central Bank, obstacles to imports of many items are deepened considered “non-essential”; and the one that is heard with increasing frequency in the field continues to be the Tires sector, which begins to generate shortages for tractors and harvesters, which in turn could end up affecting the harvesting of production. Analogous problem to that of auto parts; by not being allowed to import inputs for production, sooner rather than later it ends up hitting the much needed “currency factory”.

But unfortunately we must say that the story is not over yet, neither from the productive point of view nor from the difficulties of working in the real economy. The current or potential shortage of imported inputs and the worrying lack of humidity in most of the productive regions of the country, We must add the bill to raise the Income Tax rate to 35% of those companies with “Accumulated Net Profits” for 2.60 Million Pesos and Dividends paid abroad would pay 7% in all cases.

In short, we take the license of these lines to close once again with the message towards Commercial, Productive and Financial Management as always, but now with explicit samples of what is lived in the situation. In agricultural activity in Argentina that of “Anticipate the Pesification of your purchases and postpone the Pesification of your sales ”, “Defend the result when the price offers you the opportunity to obtain it, using all the tools we have at hand, which includes Forward sales, Options and Conceptual Financials. The latter would be, when we are offered Interest Rates in pesos to finance purchases; lower than the expected Devaluations implicit in the Future Dollar Positions, the decision should be to close both ends to add value there as well, paying a lower rate than the one I charge.

In summary, It is not suggested to leave open the risks that can be reduced in the face of the deep dimension of uncertainty in terms of the Argentine institutional environment, climate and prices with which we work in the agricultural business in our country.

MARCH 21 USDA MONTHLY REPORT X-RAY

1) UNITED STATES – No changes in the supply and demand balances for Corn and Soybeans. Sure it sounded strange, particularly on the soybean milling and export data for Corn and Soybeans, but the USDA is the USDA and prices reacted negatively accordingly. Perhaps we will see the expected cuts in final stocks, due to increases in demand, at the end of this month, in the quarterly Stocks report. In any case, let us not lose sight of the fact that we are traveling unknown terrain, Huge soybean shortage in the northern country and an international demand for North American corn is not far behind. According to the latest known data, 99% of the exportable balance of Soy and 90% of the balance of corn for this commercial year are already committed, which are the largest commitments to date, in history, when there are still 5 months to go. elapse, until August 31.

2) ARGENTINA AND BRAZIL– In Corn there were no changes, they maintained the estimated productions at 47.5 and 109 million tons, respectively. While; in Soy, they reduced the Estimated Production of Argentina by 1 million tons and increased the estimated production for Brazil by the same amount, raising it to 134 million. In conclusion, a report that passed without pain or glory, but that; in our opinion opens shopping opportunities for those who had to make them or to buy CALLs for those who would like to give the suggested flexibility to Positions sold in forward. As we often repeat, “the basis of supply and demand is expressed in prices only if the financial world allows it”, and in the current scenario, at least for now, large speculative capital is looking at other assets and very carefully the increase of the rate on 10-year American Sovereign Bonds. In other words, it is not increasing positions bought in commodities despite the tightness of the situation.

IT PROBABLY WILL DO IT AT SOME TIME … OR NOT … IN ANY CASE, IT IS WELL WORTH TO INVEST SOME DOLLAR FOR EACH TON SOLD, TO BE SITTING IN THE ARMCHAIR IF THE FILM, IF IT FINALLY BEGINS….