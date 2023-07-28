A delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan was briefed on the best practices followed by the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children in the field of child and women protection. The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences between the two countries.

The delegation was received by Ghanima Al-Bahri, Director of the Welfare and Rehabilitation Department, Shams Al-Muhairi, Director of the Education and Community Service Department, and a team of the Foundation’s cadres. Zulfiya Abdurasulova, Senior Expert in the Management and Monitoring of Social Services for Adults at the National Social Protection and Alexandra Nam.

The visit included an extensive meeting, and the delegation got acquainted with the most prominent practices and services provided by the Foundation to the target groups of victims of human trafficking and victims of domestic violence and child abuse.

It also aimed at exchanging knowledge and successful experiences in this field, as best practices, initiatives and programs aimed at protecting the rights of children and women and providing them with psychological and social support were reviewed.

The visit also witnessed a tour of the Foundation’s facilities to see the services provided by the Foundation to its members. The Foundation’s cadres accompanied the delegation on a tour that included the care and rehabilitation building. They were briefed on the most prominent methods of play therapy, group therapy, the relaxation room, the call center, and the remote litigation services provided by the Foundation.

Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Foundation, expressed her happiness at the visit of the Uzbek delegation, stressing the importance of cooperation between countries in the field of protecting children and women from all forms of violence and exploitation, pointing to the Foundation’s willingness to provide support and share its expertise with Uzbekistan and all countries seeking to promote human rights. women and children and improve their status in society.

For their part, the members of the Uzbek delegation expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children for the good reception and for providing the opportunity to discover successful experiences in Dubai in this field. They indicated their desire to enhance the horizons of cooperation with the Foundation and to invest these experiences in developing their national programs for the protection of children and women.