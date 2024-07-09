“How can we understand what kind of majority there will be in France? Perhaps we should look to Strasbourg, on July 18, when the European Parliament will meet to confirm Ursula von der Leyen. The vote of the French parties in Europe could also show the way in France, giving an indication of the government that will come”. Gilles Gressani, director of “Le Grand Continent” and president of the Groupe d’études géopolitiques of the École normale supérieure in an interview with Adnkronos outlines the new scenarios of a French policy for the first time grappling with the idea (and the need) of a coalition.

“The French system is not used to this type of political arrangement. A study by the Grand Continent shows that, in the last 10 years, the only countries in the European Union that have not had coalitions have been Orban’s Hungary, Malta (which has only two parties) and… France. The French system is one of confrontation, of opposing blocs that organize themselves in compact political cycles marked by presidential elections. From the president – and this has been the case throughout the Fifth Republic except in the rare cases of cohabitation – emanate both the majority of parliament and the government. Which is then an executive designed to build and apply the president’s program. A system that has been linear up to now, with a strong electoral discipline that gave the president an absolute majority with which to govern. This time it is different”.

It was published on the website of his magazine an interactive simulator to compose the next majority, a game of the little alchemist of parliamentary intersections. Is France starting to resemble Italy? “Yes, and not only because of the catenaccio with which Mbappé’s national team plays, which with few goals and a lot of defense takes France to the semi-finals of the European Championships. While on social networks and in interviews politicians reiterate the programs and promises of the electoral campaign, behind the scenes they move to find agreements and new geometries. There are elected officials who will enroll in a different group from the one with which they ran in the elections. And I think the French will have to get used to the backstage, an art that Italian journalists are masters of, but that is seen less in the transalpine press”.

In fact, parliament has returned to the center, the government will be a battleground, but the constitutional structure has not changed: the presidency remains the central objective, despite Marine Le Pen’s attempts to paint the position as “honorary” to give more power to Jordan Bardella when he was the favorite for the role of prime minister. “Each of the leaders who are evaluating how to move, is doing so in view of the next presidential elections. Which will be in 2027, or perhaps even earlier: each knows that a compromise today can cost dearly in terms of political capital”, continues Gressani. Can the parties of the Nouveau Front Populaire, for example, dump Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise, as some in the Macron camp are asking? “It’s not easy to do it immediately or too explicitly – he replies – it would mean breaking the electoral promise made less than a month ago, agreeing to share the budget of the Macron era and letting Mélenchon roam the prairies of the hard and pure left, comfortably in opposition”.

July 18 is not only Ursula Day, but also the first session of the French National Assembly. “The president will be voted on, another figure who in normal times is not so decisive, but who in a scenario of ad hoc majorities on individual measures, compromises and negotiations between very different parties, suddenly becomes a leading actor. Take the Republicans: they had said they were against the confirmation of von der Leyen (despite being in the EPP like her) and one of the leaders declared that “he will not compromise himself” by allying himself with Macron and the left. But others in the party are already changing strategy. If there is an Ursula majority in Strasbourg, there could be an Ursula majority in the Bourbon Palace, seat of the Assembly…”, concludes the director of “Il Grand Continent”.