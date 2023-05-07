The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment announced their cooperation in developing an integrated plan to provide all forms of support and care necessary for the stranded and their families, and to meet their necessary needs until a safe solution is reached that guarantees them returning to their countries or leaving for other destinations. they choose.

This step comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide support to the Sudanese brothers who are stranded in the country because of the conditions that Sudan is witnessing at the present time, and what caused it to stop flights to there, and their stay. In the country, and emphasizing the depth of fraternal ties between the two countries, and full keenness to provide various forms of care for the stranded and their families, and to provide all possible support to take care of all their affairs, and to ensure their comfort, including the provision of requirements for temporary residence, health services, and other daily life needs.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment announced the allocation of three million dirhams initially to support the stranded siblings, who currently number 750 men and women, as part of an urgent plan that it cooperates in implementing with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, to ensure that all their basic requirements are provided. And ensuring the elements of their comfort in their second country, the Emirates, where the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation provided them with full accommodation in suitable residential locations that guarantee them comfort, while providing a cash amount for each of them to provide the necessary needs, at a time when the concerned authorities intensify their efforts to ensure Resuming their flights as soon as possible and in a way that guarantees their safety.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation continue to coordinate within the framework of the joint plan in anticipation of any increase in the number of stranded Sudanese brothers in Dubai as a result of airlines suspending their flights to Sudan.

The Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Dr. Hamad Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, said: “This step aimed at supporting the stranded Sudanese brothers comes in compliance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in this regard, and as a translation of the human values ​​established by the leadership by making giving, compassion and extending a hand Aid and assistance is an authentic approach, especially in extending a helping hand to brothers and friends in times of adversity and adversity.

For his part, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, affirmed the Foundation’s commitment to providing full support and solidarity, and standing by the Sudanese brothers in these difficult circumstances, as an embodiment of its values. Humanity and consolidation of the authentic Emirati giving approach, its permanent solidarity with all brothers and friends, and its readiness to provide all possible support and assistance to everyone who needs it.