Sinaloa It is known for its wealth, gastronomy, culture and its hard-working and bustling people, today it faces a crucial challenge: build a culture of peace in the midst of violence and the insecurity that prevails in many places in the entity.

The culture of peace It goes beyond the absence of conflict: it implies the promotion of dialogue, education in values ​​and active citizen participation. To achieve this, it is essential that authorities, together with civil society, promote educational and community programs that promote peaceful conflict resolution, mutual respect and social justice. Only in this way can peace be sown in the hearts of the people of Sinaloa.

For many people, talking right now about culture of peace It cannot have much support in the face of daily events, but it is necessary to start working on it.

