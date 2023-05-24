The lucid prose of Carlos Monsiváis (1938-2010) made its way through the disorder of a city that at times seems endless and almost always impossible. His books also found their right place in a confused and anarchic library, like his characteristic hair. In 2012, those bookstores ceased to be theirs to become everyone’s home, and since then they rest, in only apparent disorder, in a room of the Library of Mexico, in the Ciudadela in the center of the capital. Here begins the small tour that the Infonavit cultural space has organized through the places where the legacy of the mythical chronicler of the city rests, to whom the organization has dedicated the activities of the month in which he was born 85 years ago.

“We have chosen Monsiváis because he was the great narrator of the capital,” explained Paula Duarte, Infonavit’s cultural outreach manager, this Saturday: “But not only for that. We want to recover the legacy of great civil heroes, and he was always with the people: with the LGTBI community, with the indigenous people, ”she explains. The newly created cultural space of the institution for housing seeks to reflect on the environment in which one lives, beyond one’s own home: its conditions, its possibilities, its limits. Home are also the streets we walk on.

Rubén León, one of the librarians in the Ciudadela room, begins his explanation before about twenty people who listen attentively. “He used to say that he was always disheveled, like cats, because they were both in a continuous fight,” he recounts in front of the shelves that guard the first corridor of the maze, where his collection of music, art, and comics are kept. “It is a very current bibliography, it has things that no one else has anymore”, he highlights. The collection is made up of the 24,000 books that he accumulated throughout his life, at his home in the Portales neighborhood, where chaos reigned until the end: “He never cataloged his works, he grouped them by subject, and you could find under the bed, in the pantry, everywhere.”

The personal library of Carlos Monsiváis in the Library of Mexico. GOVERNMENT OF MEXICO

The library was designed by the architect Javier Sánchez, who read his biography and sought to make it in the image and likeness of the author’s soul. The result is a structure of shelves that intersect without apparent sense, but that represent important moments or struggles for Monsi, as his friends affectionately called him. The upper bookstores evoke the Tlatelolco complex, “because he wrote the truth about that night,” León explains. The small group has moved to the back of the room so they can watch him. Another shelf represents the Estela de la Luz, a “stupid artifact” that did not represent Mexicans, and a third piece of furniture was erected as the Monsiváis Building, where the 280 books he wrote alone or in collaboration with other authors, such as Elena Poniatowska, sleep.

Both friends shared a devotion to cats. She named two of her family after him, Monsi and Vais, and he came to live with 13 children whom he “named according to some historical moment that was going through the country or a chronicle he was writing,” says León. It is not by chance that it is the emblem that identifies and runs through the room. In the center is the tapestry the unraveling, the work of Francisco Toledo, which represents two felines with Monsiváis’s own face. Real or legend, nobody knows.

On one side is the true gold nugget of the heritage: the author’s reserved fund with his oldest books, such as the first edition of The Miserablesin French, Arabian Nights wave Divine ComedyIllustrated by Gustave Doré. There are also his books dedicated to him, including several Nobel Prize winners: Octavio Paz, Pablo Neruda, José Saramago and Gabriel García Márquez. But the most bizarre message was left by the writer Nellie Campobello, who embedded a joint on the first page: “As I know you suffer from insomnia, this will surely put you to sleep,” she wrote. Monsiváis preferred to leave it there, untouched, so that a group of visitors could appreciate it with surprise and joy so many years later.

To this tour The intergenerational cat that moves around the room is followed by many other cats reproduced in a border that runs along the floor. Actually his reason is gaturna, the urn designed by Toledo to deposit the author’s ashes, which he multiplied on the tiles of the library in posthumous homage. The container with the remains rests in the room of the Museo del Estanquillo, and that is where the cat footprints take visitors, at the next stop on the route.

Urn with the ashes of Monsiváis, designed by Francisco Toledo. Nadya Murillo

A civilian hero with an office in the canteens

The critical position with the power and the camaraderie with the oppressed were embodied in each of Monsiváis’s texts. Regarding the great earthquake of 1985 and the solidarity that it unleashed, he wrote: “Mexico City experienced a takeover, one of the noblest in its history. […] It was the conversion of a people into a government and official disorder into civil order. Democracy can also be the sudden importance of each person”. He not only narrated the city, he was committed to it, and that is what made him a reference for many people, such as Omar Cruz Huertas (54 years old), who attends the tour to learn a little more about what he considers one of his “idols”. ”.

The ubiquitous journalist knew the capital like the back of his hand, and one of his favorite places was the Plaza de la Lagunilla, where he satiated his obstinate collector’s impulse. The fruit of his obsessions now lives, together with the urn with his remains, in the Estanquillo museum, the space that the Government made available for more than 13,000 of his objects. This is where the collections come from, always temporary, that populate the museum from time to time. The group enthusiastically climbs to the top of the gallery to see what is there now, which includes the photographic collection of Librado García Smarth. “70 of these photographs are from Monsiváis. He went to La Lagunilla, he saw that there were some dedicated ones and he began to collect them, ”say Marisol and Cristel, exhibition guides. The shows change every four or six months, and 90% of what is exhibited in each one belongs to the author’s collection.

In the reading room, right next to it, his ashes rest. “The urn is a cat that rounds itself to sleep its long life of seven lives. Wrapped in his tail, his fur stands out above the mud and his cat head has the face of the Monsiváis of good morning, the one who smiled ”, reads the plaque on the side, where the words of his wife were engraved. friend Poniatowska.

His tangible legacy sleeps alert in the two spaces dedicated to his memory, waiting for any visitor to interact with them. But his memory still breathes alive at the third and last stop on the tour, where visitors walk. “This is Carlos Monsiváis’s office,” he announces when he arrives at the La Ópera bar, Adán González, in charge of closing the tour. “For him, the canteens were what he knew as the wandering sanctuaries, where comedy and tragedy happened,” he explains: “So were the bars La faena, El gallo de oro or El nivel.”

The photo that he shows to the public, where the so-called Opera Mafia appears, confirms his testimony: Carlos Monsiváis, José Luis Cuevas, Fernando Benítez and Carlos Fuentes, gathered around a table, in 1965. “This is the last point of the tour because it is the last meeting point of what defined him”, he concludes: “The crossroads between chaos, narrative and the city”. Cats meow quietly as a sign of approval.

Inside the Opera bar. JEFF GREENBERG (Getty Images)

