Last Wednesday, despite the defeat against Hapoel, Sito Alonso's team certified their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, thus repeating, at least, what they achieved last season in Europe, but on this occasion taking over the track advantage.

One that, however, has not generated full joy within the university, since yesterday at noon the Champions League made the schedules official and the first match of the tie against the German Riesen, which will be on April 3 at the Palace, will be at about 6:30 p.m., which makes it difficult for fans to attend on a weekday. UCAM once bid for their match not to be on Tuesday, since that day is the Bando de la Huerta, and the Champions League conceded, but only halfway.

UCAM-RIESEN

First match

April 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Murcia.

Second match

April 9 at 8:00 p.m. in Ludwigsburg (Germany).

Possible third party

April 16 at 8:30 p.m. in Murcia.

All the first quarterfinal matches will be on Wednesday, but UCAM-Riesen will be played before any other. Bonn-Peristeri will arrive at 7:00 p.m., Tenerife-Tofas at 8:00 p.m. and Unicaja-Promitheas at 9:00 p.m. The Malaga club's schedule is where the Murcian club sees a comparative grievance, since it does not put serious impediments to the call of Carpena fans as it does by playing two and a half hours earlier in a Palace that is fundamental for the interests of UCAM, which does not has lost no match in European competition against its faithful.

Before the schedules were made official, the club claimed to be able to play at 8:30 p.m. and thus allow conciliation with the Spanish lifestyle and work, but has encountered a refusal based on television reasons. Six days later, on Tuesday the 9th, UCAM will play in Luisburgo at 8:00 p.m. the second game of a tie that, if a third is required, will be at the Palace also on Tuesday the 16th, but, this time, at 8:30 p.m.

Sant-Roos, doubt



Until they worry about Riesen, UCAM will have two games in the Endesa League. The first will be tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. in Valencia, where Sito Alonso's team, if they win, would be two victories ahead of a direct rival for the playoff and would continue climbing to the top. The Murcians maintain a serious doubt about Sant-Roos, who already missed Wednesday's game due to pain in his left knee. Equaling last week the record of consecutive victories in the Endesa League, five, a sixth would sign a new best record.