Nuclear phase-out, China policy and double boom: At the EU summit, Germany was more isolated than ever. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Germany, that was always Europe’s best in class – in any case, people in Berlin liked themselves very much in this role and were happy to point the finger at other EU partners. But in the eyes of our friends, the nerd turned out to be an egoist. For this, the Chancellor received a beating at the Brussels EU summit, the likes of which have never been seen in Europe’s playground.

Even close friends kept their distance, and French President Macron gave Olaf Scholz the hardest punch to the chin when he cold-bloodedly declared to the world public: “I think it’s not good, neither for Germany nor for Europe, that they isolate themselves.”

Germany’s partners perceive the Federal Republic’s “going it alone” as increasingly ruthless

Germany’s partners perceive its extra tours as increasingly ruthless. And it’s true: Putin’s gas has just fallen flat on Berlin’s face when the chancellor is driving Europe into the next trap with the planned partial sale of the Port of Hamburg to China. That’s not clever, even if it promises advantages for the export nation D in the short term.

The nuclear number is also cheeky: In April, the traffic light government will shut down its last three nuclear power plants – in order to unabashedly tap into the EU electricity market next winter and increase the needs there. The worst mood killer in Brussels, however, was the “double boom”: Economics Minister Habeck bought Europe’s gas market for galactic sums, driving prices to dizzying heights. But Germany only wants to save itself, and everyone else should foot the bill.

Berlin demanded penance from them during the euro crisis; Now that you screwed up yourself, Scholz treats our trading partners with a mixture of ignorance and arrogance. This won’t go well. Under Merkel, people in Berlin believed in a special deal with Moscow, covered their ears when the Eastern Europeans warned. But instead of stopping the wrong-way trip now, the traffic light coalition steps on the gas pedal. Yes, Germany is strong and must remain so if Europe, whose hegemon it wants to be, is also to do well. But the reverse is also true, more than ever since Putin’s rupture. The last person who knew this and acted accordingly was Helmut Kohl.