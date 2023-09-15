The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources launched the updated document on professional conduct and public job ethics in the federal government, which aims to develop the employee’s institutional culture, support professional values, and develop his spirit of responsibility, which will reflect positively on his productivity and enhance the performance of the institution to which he belongs.

The provisions of the document apply to all civil servants in the state, and federal agencies can issue detailed documents of professional conduct and ethics that are appropriate to the nature of their work.

The Authority prepared a document pledging commitment to the principles of professional conduct and ethics of public employment, which includes a set of guiding ethical principles that promote integrity and professionalism and serve the public interest, which are: (integrity, justice and equality, compliance, disclosure and non-conflict of interest, confidentiality, optimal use of government resources, diversity and inclusion). And compliance with the ethics of using social media platforms.

The document specified a number of obligations for ministries and federal agencies, including: consolidating institutional values, creating a supportive work environment for the employee, spreading awareness of the culture and principles of professional behavior and public job ethics, supervising the activation of the document, informing all its employees of its content, and ensuring their commitment to signing it electronically, in addition to Providing safe channels for reporting behavior that is inconsistent with the principles of professional conduct and public office ethics, and conducting an investigation into reported cases, taking into account privacy and providing protection for the reporting employee.

According to the document on Professional Conduct and Public Job Ethics in the Federal Government, the employee must familiarize himself with the principles of professional conduct and public job ethics and adhere to them, and inform his direct supervisor or the Human Resources Department in the federal entity of any violations of the principles of professional conduct and public job ethics stipulated in the pledge document as soon as they occur. , or his knowledge of it, and to cooperate when questioned in accordance with the official procedures and channels followed in the federal government, and the relevant laws and legislation.

The launch of the updated version of the document on professional conduct and ethics for public employment in the federal government was the result of effective cooperation and coordination between the Authority and all ministries and federal agencies, as the Authority held a series of brainstorming sessions and workshops with representatives of the federal agencies. To listen to the authorities’ views and development comments on the previous document.