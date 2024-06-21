The PS5 version of Final Fantasy 16 is one year old and for some time we have been talking aboutarrival of the PC version. Moreover, the exclusivity period with Sony expired a while ago and many would like to have more precise information on the matter. In particular, it was expected that something would emerge during the summer events, but the title unfortunately did not appear on any stage.
However, a small mention of the conversion was made by Hiroshi Takai, the director of the game, in the message celebrating the first anniversary. Don’t expect who knows what, because it simply has confirmed that the development team is working hard on this version of the game.
Development proceeds
Development of the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI was announced in May 2023. At the time, producer Naoki Yoshida declared it in development. It was talked about again at PAX West 2023, but without a specific date being given or anything being shown. In March 2024, Yoshida also said that a demo for PC was planned, as had happened with the PS5 version. At the time it was said that the new version was close, without specifying anything else.
Unfortunately, aside from confirming the obvious – that the team is working on the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI and wants to make the game “available to as many players as possible” – Takai hasn’t provided any other relevant updates.
So, Final Fantasy XVI currently remains available only for PS5although it wasn’t as dramatic a success as Square Enix hoped for, considering the community’s mixed reactions and less-than-exceptional sales.
