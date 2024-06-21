The PS5 version of Final Fantasy 16 is one year old and for some time we have been talking aboutarrival of the PC version. Moreover, the exclusivity period with Sony expired a while ago and many would like to have more precise information on the matter. In particular, it was expected that something would emerge during the summer events, but the title unfortunately did not appear on any stage.

However, a small mention of the conversion was made by Hiroshi Takai, the director of the game, in the message celebrating the first anniversary. Don’t expect who knows what, because it simply has confirmed that the development team is working hard on this version of the game.