If you’re still playing Dragon Ball FighterZ, you will be interested to know that this excellent game has just received another balance patch. This update is in the process of rolling out to multiple platforms, including the nintendoswitch. This converts Dragon Ball FighterZ in its Version 1.33 and makes several changes in the battles.

As part of this update, replays from previous versions will no longer be visible. You can see the full patch notes in a 15 page document on the website of bandai namco. Includes settings for various characters in the game.

Attention all fighters! The latest Dragon Ball FighterZ patch notes are here! Check out the details and get ready for some exciting changes. https://t.co/5hRuTeRDUs💥 #DBFZ — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) August 23, 2023

In somewhat related news, last week Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released its ’23rd World Tournament’ DLC update. In it, Goku faces Piccolo and allows players to defeat opponents or knock them out of the ring.

Via: Nintendo Life