Eduardo López, better known as ‘La Chofis’ left Chivas in a controversial way and in the midst of extra-court indiscipline that marked his departure from the Sacred Herd. In Mexico, no team in the Liga Mx chose to give him an opportunity, while in MLS, an old acquaintance of his, Matías Almeyda, wrapped him up and made his arrival in San Jose, where he has recovered his career in an important way.
Just in the last two games, Javier adds the important amount of 5 goals, including an Olympic goal from the corner and another with a play “a la Messi”, to add at the moment a total of 10 annotations and an assist in which This is the season, where he has played 24 games, being the best of his team and showing that he is in an excellent state of mind, physical and sports.
These numbers and his recent scoring explosion could well open the doors of the Mexican National Team, as Gerardo Martino has shown full confidence in the MLS players, calling them up even when they are not having a good time, as is the case with Rodolfo. Pizarro, in addition to Efraín Álvarez and Jonathan dos Santos, others from soccer in the United States that are frequent within Martino’s plans, without forgetting the number of youths that the ‘Tata’ have probed in this league, as in the case of David Ochoa, Julián Araújo and the failed case of Ricardo Pepi.
Eduardo Javier, has previously expressed his wishes to be part of Martino’s team prior to the Qatar World Cup 2022.
Leave a Reply