Chile registers an unprecedented heat wave this winter, which has left some areas of the Andes mountain range without snow and has led towns in the center, such as Vicuña, to reach 37 degrees Celsius in the middle of August.

The Chilean Meteorological Directorate issued an Agrometeorological Warning this week for high temperatures due to a “warm ridge” that affects three central regions: Coquimbo, Valparaíso and Metropolitana, where the capital is located.

Coquimbo, which is located further north, is being the most affected, especially in the foothills, where there is hardly any snow and temperatures are reaching up to 30 degrees Celsius in the middle of the day.

The record was set by the town of Vicuña, 530 kilometers north of Santiago, which registered 37°C on Wednesday, the second highest winter temperature in the history of Chile, after the 37.3°C recorded in Copiapó in August 1951according to the Meteorological Directorate.

In Santiago, where the population has left their coats at home for a few days, the thermometers could reach 25°C this weekend, almost 10 more than those normally registered in August.

Precordilleran peaks that can be seen from different points of the capital and that around this time are usually white on these days without snow.

Various experts are already warning that the lack of snow could affect the water supply in summer, especially in the capital, and that the high winter temperatures could affect the generation of fires.

The Minister of the Environment, Maisa Rojas, explained on Twitter that both the heat wave in Chile and the one that is being experienced in areas of the northern hemisphere is the product of the “overlapping” of global warming due to climate change and the phenomenon of El Child.

“We know the solution: urgently stop burning fossil fuels! Chile has had a Climate Change Law since last year in which we commit to being carbon neutral and climate resilient by 2050 at the latest,” Rojas said Wednesday. , when the record was broken in Vicuña.

South America is suffering from an intense drought that has lasted for years and that, in some countries such as Chile or Argentina, has affected sectors such as agriculture, with reduced harvests and losses of fertile land.

The climatologist from the University of Santiago, Raúl Cordero, assured national media that “this type of heat waves were not common 20 or 30 years ago, but now they have tripled.”

EFE