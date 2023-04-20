In a statement, the Islamic Fiqh Academy said:
- We ask God to bring the Eid to us when the fighting has stopped in our country, and security, security, peace and peace have prevailed, and the clothes of hunger and fear have gone from it.
- We appeal to all parties to seek an end to the war.
- We call on all Muslims to pray to God to lift the affliction from us, for he lifts a lot of supplication, and charity benefits from what has happened and what has not been sent down.
- We remind you to pay Zakat Al-Fitr and a measure of the food of the majority of the people of the country.
- We call for Eid prayers to be performed inside the mosques unless God removes the ordeal from us before the Eid comes, if it is possible, otherwise everyone prays in his home. Get well with each other and Happy New Year.
#unusual #statement #Sudanese #Fiqh #Academy #Eid
Leave a Reply