An unusual warning sign was hung on one of the houses in the Basmanny district in the center of Moscow. The photo was published in Telegram-channel “News of Moscow”.

The sign shows a crossed-out man emptying his bladder, below are two chicken eggs and a scissor next to them.

“Everything is very clear here”, “Minimalist”, “I need to hang this on the porch, some kind of pissing wound up”, “Apparently, the only solution to the problem”, “I felt”, “And if a woman violates?” users commented.

