The protagonists of the series ‘Sex symbols’.

The tone is similar to that of the famous animation series Once upon a time... But instead of going through the history of humanity, sex symbols explains the sexual organs, the first kiss, masturbation, consent, affectivity, menstruation, toxic relationships… This is an unusual series on the international audiovisual scene, cartoons aimed at sexual and affective education for children and adolescents from the age of eight or nine. There is no series with similar content, despite the serious shortcomings in this regard, says Paloma Mora, who directs the Valencian production together with Àlex Cervantes. So much so that the project, premiered last Saturday on regional television À Punt and which has already been sold to several countries, drew attention in various international forums and won the award for best educational audiovisual at the World Media Festivals in Hamburg.

The four protagonists of the series, two male and two female between the ages of 12 and 13, ask themselves simple questions to find answers to what is beginning to happen in their bodies. “They are not sexually active. They don’t know many things, but they talk to each other to explain what happens to them, what happens when you fall in love, how the first kiss is given, what an erection is… Transversal concepts such as respect, tolerance, equality or diversity in a sensitive, fun and educational way, with simple language. Animation also makes it possible to talk more directly and easily about certain things that with the real image is much more complicated and even more so in the case of adolescents”, points out Paloma.

The series consists of 26 chapters of seven minutes each. The idea arose four years ago as a result of reading a report by the NGO Save The Children in which it warned of the increase in the consumption of pornography among children from eight years of age on the Internet and the lack of control of the contents to the easily accessible from childhood, says the director.

During the pandemic, the scripts were worked on, which were given many turns to provide the right combination of playful and educational components to the series, produced by TV ON and Admirable Films. “It has been more than three and a half years of work. The truth is that we were surprised later to see in international forums, in conversations with the producers, that it is the first animated series that speaks naturally and without taboos about sexual and affective education. There is still a lot of reluctance about a subject like this, so important. And social networks become one of the sources or the main source of information for children and adolescents, with all that this entails”, adds Paloma.

educational deficiencies

The series has had the advice of the sexologist and author of several books on the subject Monica Molner, who works at the family planning center at the Hospital de la Malvarrosa in Valencia. “It’s amazing how the scene of sex education is. And the fact that there are no more series like this is an example. There is no sexual education as befits the times in which we live. There is a great ignorance. I experience it daily in the sexual and reproductive health unit where I have been working for 11 years,” the sexologist comments by phone.

An image of ‘Sex symbols’.

Molner calls for a transversal subject on sex education. “There are so many deficiencies that children and adolescents go to Google, to social networks, to TikTok and find information there from sources lacking serious and rigorous information. Many do not even know where the clitoris is, or many other basic things”, explains the expert. She herself has opened channels and spaces in the networks to try to combat this misinformation by applying the old maxim of teaching by delighting. And she volunteered to collaborate on the series for the same purpose. “Let’s see, there has always been ignorance about these issues. Before we informed ourselves in books or in our environment. But now adolescents do it with their mobile phones in their hands in a very easy way and there is a lot of toxic information, ”she points out.

As an adviser to the series, she has participated in the choice of themes, in their treatment, in the focus. She has also reviewed and corrected the scripts. “They are very funny. My teenage daughters have heard parts of it and have shown interest. I insist that it is very important to have tools so as not to leave sexual education in the hands of God or influencers They don’t know or aren’t prepared,” he says.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.