A ferret has taken up residence in the entrance of a high-rise building in the west of the capital. He was caught in a video published on Telegram– channel “Moscow with a twinkle”.

“A ferret was found at the entrance of one of the houses on Ekaterina Budanova Street in Kuntsevo. The baby was placed in a crate and fed. Apparently he ran away from someone,” wrote the author of the video.

In the video, the ferret lies in a plastic box on a blanket on the staircase near the radiator. X. Next to him is a bowl of water, a glass of dry food and a cucumber cut into pieces. It is clear that the animal is accustomed to people and is not at all afraid of passers-by. When a local resident was filming the video, he fell asleep.

