A white fox on a run in Petrovsky Park in the capital was caught on a video published in Telegram– Canal “Airport-Falcon M125”.

“An unusual pet is walking in Petrovsky Park – a white blue-eyed fox! Let’s love the baby together!” — the author of the post signed the video. In the video, the hostess said that her pet is now in a transitional period, so he is often dissatisfied with everything.