In the north of the Perm Territory, a natural phenomenon unusual for this time of year occurred. Three powerful lightnings were recorded in Krasnovishersk. They were barely visible because of the snow.

In the public “Meteorologist and I” and the Telegram channel of the GIS Center of Perm State National Research University, to which IA “Ura.Ru”, it is noted that a thunderstorm with heavy snowfall and squally wind was observed during the passage of a cold front. A snowstorm is a fairly rare occurrence, experts say.

The thunderstorm center was recorded to the west of the village of Kochevo. On the same day, March 9, thunderstorms were also observed in the Kirov region.

Earlier, on March 10, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, spoke about the unusual weather in Moscow over the weekend, March 11 and 12. According to him, on the night of March 11, January frosts are predicted, but already on March 12, warming up to +6 degrees is expected.