The seemingly tiny crawford lake, on the outskirts of Toronto (Canada), is unusual. The residents of the area usually go to walk the dog and eat their famous pancakes with maple syrup, but it is not a special place because of that. The lake seems small, barely 250 meters from end to end, but it hides an extraordinary depth of 24 meters. It is what is technically known as a meromictic lake: its surface waters do not mix with those of its bottom, which has remained undisturbed for centuries. Sediments from the atmosphere accumulate each year on the bed like slices of lasagna. An international team of scientists announced Tuesday that Crawford Lake is the place in the world where the beginning, around 1950, of a potential new geological epoch is best appreciated: the Anthropocene.

the geologist Francine McCarthy shows a photo of a sediment sample obtained from the depths of the lake. It is a vertical sample of barely 90 centimeters, but it tells the history of the Crawford since the 13th century, year after year. It is very easy to identify the passage of time. In winter, the lake freezes over, and dark organic matter settles to the bottom. In summer, the calcium and carbonates dissolved in the water, coming from the limestone rocks in the area, crystallize due to the heat and form a white layer of calcite on the bed. That succession of light and dark lines is a perfect calendar, an underwater history book that shows that in 1950 human impact began to transform everything. It is the so-called Great Acceleration, the moment in which the tests with atomic bombs, the massive burning of coal and oil and the disappearance of species began to leave a very evident imprint on the skin of the planet.

Humanity officially lives in the Holocene, a geological epoch that began more than 10,000 years ago, after the last ice age. the dutch chemist paul crutzen, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for illuminating the destruction of atmospheric ozone, and the American biologist Eugene Stoermer suggested in the year 2000 that the impact of human beings on the planet had caused a new epoch: the Anthropocene. The idea has since caught on, but the certifying body, the International Union of Geological Sciences, has yet to make a decision. A team of experts, the Anthropocene Working Group, has been investigating since 2009 whether humanity has indeed changed its era. In 2016, these researchers proclaimed that the Anthropocene is a geological reality. This Tuesday, the leader of the group, the British geologist Colin Watershas announced in a congress in Lille (France) that Crawford Lake is the best model to observe the beginning of this disturbing era, characterized by human contamination.

The scientific community, through the International Commission on Stratigraphy, chooses points of reference that mark the beginning of the new geological stages. The start of the Holocene is officially represented by an ice core obtained in 2003, almost 1,500 meters deep, in Greenland. This frozen sample, guarded at the University of Copenhagen (Denmark), reveals a rapid warming of the climate, associated with a change in certain chemical elements. The reference points of seven geological stages are in Spain. In the town of Fuentelsaz (Guadalajara), for example, it identifies better than anywhere the beginning of the middle Jurassic, about 175 million years ago. On the coast of Zumaia (Guipúzcoa), there are two official limits between stages of the Paleocene. All these points are marked by golden nails, which are installed in solemn ceremonies.

Extraction of a sediment core from the bottom of Crawford Lake. TIM PATTERSON / CARLETON UNIVERSITY

A dozen places vied for the golden nail of the Anthropocene, including the remote Sihailongwan Lakelocated in the crater of a Chinese volcano, and the sea mud of the japanese bay of beppu, which reached the final votes. “Lake Crawford is where the beginning of the Anthropocene is best recorded today,” says the geologist Alejandro Cearreta, the only Spanish member of the international working group. “The best indicator is plutonium-239. All the sediments after 1950 have plutonium, either in the park next to your house or in Crawford Lake”, details Cearreta, professor of Paleontology at the University of the Basque Country.

The geological authorities are in no rush to decree the official start of a new epoch. Cearreta explains the complex protocol, which can last for years. The Anthropocene Working Group will submit its final proposal, including Crawford Lake, in the coming weeks. The Quaternary Stratigraphy Subcommittee will study the conclusions and, if it shares them, will send them to the higher level: the International Stratigraphy Commission. If at least 60% of its members vote in favor of proclaiming the beginning of the Anthropocene, the decision will still have to be ratified by the International Union of Geological Sciences. “The process can be truncated at any time,” warns Cearreta.

The Royal Spanish Academy, anticipating the discussion among specialists, already includes the end of the Holocene and the beginning of the Anthropocene in the Dictionary of Language. The College of Geologists has harshly rejected it. “The Royal Spanish Academy has traditionally been a serious institution, which worked with scientific methodology. This incursion into Geology, undoubtedly guided by ideological interests, is frankly discouraging.” stated on May 30 the College, chaired by the geologist Manuel Regueiro. Some experts, like the Americans Lucy Edwards and Stanley Finneyargue that it is early to detect the human impact on geological strata and believe that there is political pressure to declare the beginning of the Anthropocene.

Canadian geologist Francine McCarthy she is convinced that Crawford Lake will help convince the skeptics. Her team introduces an “ice finger” into the bottom, a frozen artifact, with liquid nitrogen at almost 200 degrees below zero inside, to which the sediments remain adhered. In these sheets the influence of the human being is obvious. Layers from the late 13th century already include corn pollen, confirming the presence of indigenous tribes in the area. The thickest white line corresponds to the year 1935, the hottest summer of the so-called dust bowl [cuenco de polvo, en inglés], a period characterized by drought and sandstorms caused by deforestation. And from 1950 the radioactivity of the atomic bombs and the contaminants coming from the burning of coal and oil are confirmed. They are irreversible changes and detectable everywhere, as defended by the Anthropocene Working Group. “Each time we extract an icy core from the bottom of this unique lake it is like attending a birth: they are all beautiful when they first emerge. Knowing that they can reveal so much relevant information to us is overwhelming, ”says McCarthy.

