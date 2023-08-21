In one of the courtyards in the center of Moscow, a Tarot card was found in a hollow tree. A photograph of the unusual find was published in Telegram-channel “Pokrovka and all the abominations”.

A local resident came across a map with the image of three cups. “They say Venus is retrograde right now. What will the tarologists say? asked the group.

Commentators have stated that the Three of Cups is a lucky card that promises good luck. “This is a map of the festival”, “We celebrate, triumph and dance! A very auspicious time is coming, ”they wrote. “Still, the card would not be happy. People on it swell from beautiful dishes, ”the followers joked.

