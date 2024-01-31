Former military pilot explained the small number of bodies at the Il-76 crash site

The small number of bodies at the crash site of the Russian military transport aircraft Il-76, which crashed in the Belgorod region, is explained by the specifics of aviation accidents. This was stated by a former military pilot, administrator of the Fighterbomber Telegram channel on Soloviev Live, the recording of which was published on “In contact with”.

Previously, the Investigative Committee of Russia published video from the crash site, which shows a fragment of only one body.

According to the ex-pilot, “everything on the plane is on fire.” In addition, he stated that the Il-76 carries “very, very many tons of fuel,” and after the crash of such an aircraft, a large-scale fire broke out.

Usually almost nothing can be found at crash sites, the administrator of the Telegram channel continued. “In rare cases, more than a kilogram” of flesh is found, he explained. “Everything burns in kerosene. And some people, bodies, are a given,” the former pilot emphasized.

The Il-76 plane crashed on January 24. On board, in addition to six crew members, there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners and three accompanying persons. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the plane was shot down by Ukrainian troops.