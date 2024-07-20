Klimenko: Some cameras were not working at the scene of the assassination attempt on Farion

At the time of the assassination attempt on former Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine MP Iryna Farion, some of the cameras at the scene were not working. This reports Ukrainian publication Strana.ua in the Telegram channel.

“Some of the cameras were not working, some were working. We will know more in the morning, when we have covered a large area in full,” the publication quotes the words of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko about the unusual circumstance revealed during the investigation.

He also said that this was due to frequent scheduled power outages in Lviv, where the assassination attempt took place. Klimenko added that there were problems identifying who was at the entrance to the building where the former deputy was shot.

The assassination attempt on Irina Farion took place on July 19. The 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital, but doctors were unable to help her.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry denied information about the arrest of the person who shot Farion. According to Klimenko, nothing is known about him yet.