The Betis live the beginning of winter market from the remoteness. Perhaps too much in view of the real needs that you may have in your current staff. His two last defeats they reflected known deficiencies and also the certainty of a defensive leader with no substitute in sight: Guido Rodriguez. The Argentine was absent for 20 minutes from San Mamés, just enough for his team to lose its balance and concede two goals that they made fly the points that seemed to be in his pocket. Fulfilled sanction this sunday against Celta and the Betic midfield he was not able to contain the verticality of his adversary, also leaving on the table some defensive errors which they also condemned in the form of points.

Guido aim to return against Valladolid in the Cup and Pellegrini crosses his fingers so that his absence is not repeated too much. His natural substitute, Paul, it’s found out due to injury and it seems like the only way to solve those needs when the Argentine is not there. Ni Guarded or Carvalho they knew balance the game In the last league game and the market doors seem closed for the moment. In fact, in the club they already think that various clubs they can move next summer to try take Guido Rodríguez. It rang out loud last summer, but there were no real offers on the table and Pellegrini did. consider untouchable.

The latest proofs reflect the Guido’s importance in the green-and-white scheme. His role as pivot fits perfectly into Pellegrini’s drawing and in Heliópolis they trust that he can have regularity In the remainder of the season, beyond the rotation policy that the Chilean coach plans to implement from this Wednesday in Valladolid.