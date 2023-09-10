The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of three boats with a landing force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zmeiny Island

On the night of September 10, near Crimea, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attempted to attack the peninsula several times. In particular, eight drones were shot down by air defense systems.

Also, Russian military aircraft stopped an attempt by Ukrainian troops to land in Crimea, and three American-made boats were destroyed in the area of ​​Zmeiny Island.

Landing attempt

On the morning of September 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that at night three US-made Willard Sea Force fast boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved towards the peninsula and were destroyed.

Tonight, in the western part of the Black Sea, northeast of Zmeiny Island, naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three high-speed military boats Ministry of Defense of Russia

The Telegram channel “Rybar” was the first to report the landing attempt. According to his information, military personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of Ukraine made an unsuccessful landing on the shores of Crimea; they lost about 20 people and several ships.

Drone attack

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that at night eight Ukrainian Armed Forces drones tried to attack Crimea, all of them were shot down by air defense systems on duty.

On the night of September 10, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea near the coast of the Republic of Crimea Ministry of Defense of Russia

The previous evening, the Russian defense department also reported that it had thwarted an attempted terrorist attack by drone in Crimea. One drone was shot down by air defense forces.

In turn, the head of Crimea Sergei Aksenov said that in the northwestern region of Crimea, air defense forces shot down a drone. Later, the politician clarified that the air defense shot down two more drones. He urged to trust only official sources of information.

Recent drone attacks on Crimea and attempted landings

On September 8, Aksenov reported that an air defense system destroyed a drone in the north of Crimea.

On the same day, the FSB spoke about the detention of a Ukrainian agent who was preparing a terrorist attack on the railway in Crimea. In the cache he equipped, they found a homemade explosive device intended for sabotage. The man also collected information about the deployment of facilities and units of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the peninsula and transferred them to Ukraine.

Prior to this, air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone in the sky over Crimea on September 5. The Ministry of Defense called the attack carried out by Kiev an attempted terrorist attack.

On August 30, the department announced that they managed to shoot down a Ukrainian missile in Crimea. On the same day, four boats with a landing force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully attempted to land in Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense reported that a Russian Su-30 fighter jet destroyed a Ukrainian boat with a crew in the Black Sea.

On August 22, the Russian defense department also spoke about the destruction in the same area of ​​a US-made boat on which a group of Ukrainian paratroopers was traveling. In addition, footage was published showing how the Ukrainian Armed Forces vessel was hit by an aircraft cannon.