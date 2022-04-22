He came to the top of the world rankings unexpectedly, but he is ruling with an iron fist. Iga Swiatek does not stop and does not intend to. “The results in recent tournaments have strengthened me, they push me to seek my limits,” he assured AS after winning in Miami. They seem very far away. In the United States, being the youngest tennis player to achieve the Sunshine Double, she became the first player in history to add the first three Masters 1,000 of the season. Now, he is going for the WTA 500 in Stuttgart. She is already in the quarterfinals and wants to further consolidate herself at the top: virtually beats number two, the Czech barbora Krejcikova, at 1,836 points. In a hypothetical final in German lands, she could face Paula Badosa. A duel in which the Spanish, whom the Pole sees as “a great rival” for one, she would arrive as second in the world. For all the high.

Specifically, Swiatek links 20 wins in a row, the eighth longest streak of this century. He has not lost since February, in Dubai, against Jelena Ostapenko and, as provided by the WTA itself, the Polish tennis player has 26 consecutive sets. Since Serena Williams between 2012 and 2013, with 28 heats in a row, nothing like it has been seen. When she dives into the figures, the conclusions are even more impressive. Thirteen of the 26 sets, he has achieved them by 6-0 or 6-1 and, in the last four games, he has only lost seven games.

Raducanu to stop the advance



One that, right now, seems unstoppable. The local tennis player Eva Lys, in Stuttgart, has been the last to attest to this. Double 6-1 in one hour and two minutes. Without any chime option. Emma Raducanu, 12th in the world, will be the next to try to stop the incredible advance (not before 18:30). The first meeting between the two and the first of the British against a Top 10. “Of course (Swiatek) is in a great state of form. I will need to put out my best level to be competitive. I really want to play. She is number one in the world, she has won all the tournaments recently and because of that, I feel like I have no pressure.“, assured Raducanu after beating Tamara Korpatsch to reach her first quarterfinals of the year. To reach the semifinals, she will have to beat a player who has not lost a set since the fourth round in Indian Wells, against Angelique Kerber

