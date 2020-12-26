During a search in the apartment of the former wife of the ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergei Furgal Larisa Starodubova, law enforcement agencies seized the woman’s mobile phone and a hunting rifle, reports TASS…

The day before, it was reported that investigators came with searches to the woman in order to find the necessary documents about the activities of the so-called “black accountant” Galina Aleinikova.

“Investigators during the search seized a mobile phone from Larisa Pavlovna, which had already been seized from her during the previous searches,” said a source familiar with the situation.

As the interlocutor of the agency said, the weapon belongs to a former official. The reason for the seizure was the lack of relevant documents for him, which, according to the source, were seized by the security forces when they conducted the last search.

Earlier, a Moscow court seized Sergei Furgal’s wristwatch, the value of which exceeds 1 million rubles.

We will remind that the former governor is charged with organizing murders and attempted murder of entrepreneurs, carried out by a criminal group in 2004-2005 in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region. In relation to the politician, testimony was obtained from witnesses, victims and persons accused of these crimes.

The ex-official does not admit his guilt. Meanwhile, the court extended the term of his arrest in the Lefortovo SIZO until March 9, 2021.