If you’re a “CSI Miami” fan, you know who it is david caruso. But perhaps what you did not know is that this iconic actor from the CBS series is that he also appeared in the unforgettable movie “Rambo”. And it is that long before becoming one of the most beloved detectives on TV, the famous Horatio Caine was a young policeman who crossed the path of the legendary character of Sylvester Stallone. What did he look like more than 20 years ago and what did his almost forgotten scene consist of?

YOU CAN SEE: 40 years after “Rambo”: the tragic alternate ending that Stallone recorded and was able to end the saga

David Caruso: from police officer in the movies to lieutenant on TV

david caruso had already appeared in a few supporting roles within movies and tv early 80’s. However, in the early stages of his acting career, his most notable (albeit small) participation was in “First Blood”which in Latin America would remain as “Rambo”. There, he was in front of a young Sylvester Stallone.

On that occasion he played one of the policemen the hunter meets in a station office. He removes the handcuffs, but when trying to remove his collar, he is roughly grabbed by the arm. However, what is most striking is how different Caruso looked back then, to the point of being unrecognizable.

YOU CAN SEE: Rocky vs. Rambo: Sylvester Stallone and the time he revealed who would win

By then, David—now 67 and retired— I was just the age of 26. The curious thing is that this police role would be one of the many steps that would lead him to become, almost 20 years later, the famous Horatio Caine from the American television series “CSI: Miami.”

What is David Caruso doing today?

After a total of 10 years playing Lieutenant CaineDavid Caruso officially retired from the world of acting in 2012. The end of the series marked a milestone in television and was a more than emotional closing for his biggest fans and lovers of “CSI Miami”.

David Caruso disappeared from the Hollywood radar almost 10 years ago. Photo: MUI News

Subsequently, he opened an art gallery in California. He also owns other companies such as DavidCarusoTelevision.tv and LexiconDigital.tv. Additionally, he is a co-owner of Steam on Sunset, a clothing store in South Miami. But after the silent withdrawal of him, nothing more is known about him today.

#unrecognizable #David #Caruso #appeared #quotRamboquot #years #quotCSI #Miamiquot