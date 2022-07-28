The elimination of the Argentine team in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup with Marcelo Bielsa as coach and a squad full of figures, who had swept the previous qualifiers, was a bucket of cold water and a failure, just like “Loco ” he later assured.
After the triumph against Nigeria in the debut, the national team fell to England 1-0 and had complicated their classification: they faced a Sweden that with the tie qualified for the round of 16 and automatically eliminated Bielsa’s men.
With the match 1-1 and the end of it just around the corner, Argentina had an encouraging free kick that Juan Sebastian Veron He was going to drive into the area, looking for the miracle: the gesture of the “Witch” asking for tranquility in a moment of anxiety negatively surprised the “Albicelestes” fans, who to this day continue to discuss it and treat it as English.
FIFA released an unpublished video in which Marcelo Bielsa yells at Verón: “Seba, don’t fall short”and that is where the talented midfielder asks for patience, the gesture that we all know and that continues to be viral on social networks.
Finally the center was cut by a Swedish defender at the near post and generated Bielsa’s lament: “Don’t fall short, Seba!”he repeated, already resigned and chewing on the anger.
I take it as a question It is for people who understand little about football and keep 10 bad passes that you give in a game”, assured Verón, the protagonist of this story. What side are you on?
