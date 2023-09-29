An unpublished interview with Gabriel García Márquez, conducted in 1994 in Havana by the documentary filmmaker Jon Intxaustegi, is the cover story of the first issue of the new era of InkFree. The culture and thought magazine begins a new phase with the promotion of EL PAÍS and Infolibre and under the co-direction of Jordi Gracia and Jesús Maraña. The monthly magazine goes on sale next Monday, but one day before, on Sunday, EL PAÍS will offer its readers a preview of the interview. From the following issue it will be found in newsstands and bookstores on the first Friday of each month, in addition to the PDF version on the website accessible from both EL PAÍS and Infolibre.

More than a decade after obtaining the Nobel Prize, the writer spoke with his friend Intxaustegi about some of his novels — from One hundred years of loneliness either Love and Other Demons — but also on other issues related to his experience from the vantage point of 67 years: music as a crucial element of his life, not only classical music, but also Caribbean music, vallenato, cumbia, bolero… Also film, a medium in which he worked for years.

The publication of the interview with García Márquez in InkFree It is accompanied by other complementary content. The conversation between his son Rodrigo García and Mariano Barroso, both filmmakers, illuminates details and ideas about the way of understanding García Márquez’s cinema and scripts.

From García Márquez’s time in Barcelona are the three juicy letters to a close friend, the journalist and writer Álvaro Cepeda Samudio, edited by Alba Carmona, with the details of a hectic domestic life. Héctor Abad Faciolince clears up the precarious conditions of a very young journalist who began to publish in local newspapers in Barranquilla and Cartagena de Indias between 1948 and 1950 and Javier Aparicio recounts the ins and outs of his relationship with the agent Carmen Balcells years later.

The issue is completed with other materials by Rosa Mora that explores the origin of the story that gave rise to the unpublished novel that will appear next year, See you in August; Gerald Martin evokes episodes he experienced with the writer near Fidel Castro; and Miquel Barceló, a great reader of the Colombian novelist, offers a portrait that fills the cover of this first issue of the new era, along with historical photographs by Colita, two others by Daniel Mordzinski and a portrait of Félix de la Concha.

In its new stage and under the co-direction of Jordi Gracia and Jesús Maraña, InkFree aspires to offer the reader in any journalistic and literary format – articles, essays, interviews, chronicles, profiles, vignettes, comics, works in progress – materials that illuminate the present without the rush of today, texts that demand another rhythm of reading and that will address in a more calm manner the ethical, ideological and cultural crossroads that Spanish and Latin American society is experiencing.

That is its natural horizon, with new sections and signatures that are incorporated at this stage, starting with the support of an Editorial Board that has personalities such as Héctor Abad Faciolince, Gioconda Belli, Leila Guerriero, Luis García Montero, Jorge Dioni, José María Ridao, Jordi Amat, Remedios Zafra or Marta Sanz.

Thinking about the present without suffocating it with exclusive academic modes, telling contemporary art and culture without blinding prejudices or thoughtless adhesions or making original and innovative collaboration emerge are part of the objectives assumed by the new stage.