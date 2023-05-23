It was last January 7 when a newborn baby died at the Pertini hospital in Rome, suffocated in the arms of his mother who was breastfeeding him and had fallen asleep, exhausted from giving birth. Today comes the conclusions of the consultancy arranged by the prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta, who has opened a file on the matter: according to the experts it was an “unpredictable tragedy”. Professor Luigi Cipolloni, specialist in forensic medicine at the University of Foggia, analyzed the medical records and after listening to the staff, doctors and nurses on duty in the department where the so-called “rooming in” is carried out leave the newborn with the mother in the room, ed) wrote that the child’s death was not foreseeable.

According to what emerged, the checks of the health personnel would have been carried out by practice every two hours. That night the nurses had gone to check on the woman in the room at 11.15 pm, and then returned around midnight and 40: at that point they realized that the newborn had lost consciousness. The parents of the dead baby reported how the new mother had been left alone with the baby despite the tiredness of giving birth.

“My partner was exhausted from 17 hours of labor – the father had said – after the birth they immediately took the baby to bed, in the ward, for breastfeeding and they also demanded that she was the one to change her diaper. She repeatedly asked for our son to be taken to the nursery to be able to rest for a few hours, but the hospital staff always said no. She collapsed, when she opened her eyes again our son was gone, they had already taken him away ”. Now the prosecutor will decide how to move in the light of what has emerged.