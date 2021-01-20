It is a transfer of power like no other that is being prepared in Washington on Wednesday, January 20. A contactless handover, since for the first time in more than 150 years, the outgoing president will not follow the takeover of his successor. “It will take place without an audience, without popular jubilation, without a parade in the streets of Washington”, complete Emmanuelle Lagarde.

The 46th president wants “place his investiture under the sign of gathering” , indicates the journalist of France Televisions. Above all, he should quickly take several decrees. “Joe Biden is in a great hurry to break with certain policies of his predecessor. (…) First, to sign the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement, then he wishes to make the wearing of the mask in all federal buildings across the country to try to stem the Covid-19 epidemic “, explains Emmanuelle Lagarde. “Finally, another important decree, the stopping of the much contested construction of the wall between Mexico and the United States”, concludes the journalist.

