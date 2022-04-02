On Friday, the federal government said Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan and India’s Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal would sign in a virtual ceremony the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, and that the two countries would continue to work towards a full free trade agreement.

Speaking to reporters, Morrison said that he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the virtual ceremony, Reuters reported.

Morrison’s government is seeking to diversify export markets and reduce Australia’s dependence on China, its largest trading partner, after diplomatic rows led to Beijing imposing sanctions on some Australian products.

The agreement with India ends tariffs on more than 85 percent of Australian goods exports to India worth A$12.6 billion, rising to about 91 percent over 10 years.

Morrison’s announcement of the agreement coincides with a call he is expected to make within days for a general election, and he was keen to ensure that this trade agreement was reached before the start of the election campaign, after he had been in negotiations with India for ten years.