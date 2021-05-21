Researchers announced a remarkable and unprecedented scientific achievement for patients with quadriplegia.

By implanting electrodes in the brain of a man with quadriplegia, scientists were able to allow him to control his robotic arm by thinking, moving it mentally, and feeling the object when he was holding it, as if it were in his natural hand.

This precedent allowed the researchers, whose results were published in the journal “Science” Thursday, to prove that adding the sense of touch allows improving the abilities of people who have lost the ability to use their limbs. For example, to accomplish simple tasks such as moving an object with a bionic arm.

“I am the first person in the world to have artificial limbs in the sensory cortex that can be used to stimulate my brain directly,” said Nathan Copeland, 34, “when I feel as if I am using my hand.”

In 2004, a traffic accident caused spinal cord damage that left Nathan losing the ability to use his legs and hands.

After he volunteered to participate in scientific research, six years ago he agreed to undergo a heavy process of implanting two electrodes that resemble two hairbrushes that are inserted into the brain at the level of the motor cortex that controls movements.

Each contains 88 electrodes with tips that lift a small hair.

Rob Gunt, one of the lead authors of the study, said that fewer than thirty people “in the world have such electrodes implanted” in their brains.

But in Nathan’s case, two series of extra electrodes were added, this time in his somatosensory cortex connected to sensations.

“The neurons in our brain, when they are active, emit these small electric fields,” said Gunt, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh. This electrical activity can be dismantled by a computer to control the robot arm.

“In the same way, we can generate electrical energy at these electrodes and thus use them to stimulate neurons and make them work,” he added.

After the operation, the medical team was holding their breath: Will these electrodes succeed in creating sensations in Nathan?

The latter says, “No one knew what the result would be, especially me,” because “this had not been subject to any previous experiments except on monkeys,” adding, “Many scientists in the world were waiting for what I would say.”

“The first time, the feeling was very weak, I made them repeat the experience,” he continues, “then the result became really positive.”

“What I feel depends on the electrodes they stimulate,” Nathan explains. “Sometimes, it’s like a pressure or a tingling.”

The young man recounts, “The sensation of clicking appears to be the most natural. I even looked at my hand where the source of the sensation was ostensibly to verify that there was no nervous spasm in it.”