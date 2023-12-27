Among the heartbreaking global humanitarian conflicts with which this year bids farewell, we must not forget the Latin American migrations that try to cross through Mexico to the United States in search of a better future. In its particular war against poverty and the political conditions of its various countries, the dramatic exodus of hundreds of thousands of people has experienced an “unprecedented” increase in the last two months, according to the United States. Proof of this are the continuous diplomatic contacts that test its bilateral relationship with Mexico. This Wednesday, in the middle of the Christmas break, a top-level delegation will visit President Andrés Manuel López Obrador again to address the problem that, along with fentanyl trafficking across the border, causes more headaches between both countries. The Secretaries of State, Antony Blinken, and of Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, accompanied by the White House Security Advisor, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, will have a new face-to-face meeting to discuss the enormous challenge of migration.

The number of migrants detained at border crossings with the United States has increased by 31%, reaching 69,462 detentions, according to data from the US Border Patrol (CBP). And a caravan of thousands of people has already left Chiapas, south of Mexico, with the same destination, the US border. In the middle of winter, entire families will try to cross Mexico in very poor conditions and subject to dozens of corruption and extortion schemes that will leave them exhausted at the gates of the new world.

The economy fatally crosses the path of migrants. Last week, in view of the human flow crowding at the border, the United States closed several customs bridges, seriously affecting the imports and exports of both countries, which gave rise to new emergency contacts that concluded with the opening of the union crossings. The Mexican employers' association accused million-dollar losses. In the call held by Presidents Joe Biden and López Obrador last Thursday, the urgent meeting this Wednesday was agreed to establish “new actions” that regulate the migratory flow and allow commercial operations to be kept open. The latest of the anti-immigration measures, dictated in Texas by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, allows his country's police to immediately deport those people who cannot provide the required papers. It is scheduled to come into force in March and has been described as the harshest approved to date in the United States, which has earned the condemnation of the Mexican president.

Migration is a whiting that bites its tail. Countries affected by United States sanctions on their economy, such as Cuba or Venezuela, complain about this circumstance that incites the exodus of their citizens. A meeting between various leaders held on October 22 at the request of Mexico attempted to address the situation in the countries of origin. Mexico is between two fires, on the one hand, the demands of the United States to stop migration, on the other, the reluctance of the López Obrador Government to toughen the passage of Latin Americans, a problem that also occurs in Mexico itself, where Thousands of countrymen join this exodus to find a future in the United States. Of the 307,000 people expected to be detained at the border by the end of the year, some 75,000 will be from Mexico.

The enormous political and poverty crises that are shaking all of Latin America, in Honduras, Venezuela, Guatemala and Nicaragua, are the origin of this migratory surge that condemns hundreds of thousands of people to extraordinary suffering as they leave their countries for the prosperous north. . But meetings between political leaders do not end in a solution, nor do they generally come close to changing the state of things.

Condemned to understand each other, relations between Mexico and the United States have been cordial throughout the six-year term. One of Blinken's recent visits was preceded by the announcement of new kilometers of wall, and not even that obscured the good atmosphere that the Mexican president always boasts of with his neighbors. Immigration is not the only thorny issue between the two, there is also fentanyl, the deadly drug that enters from Mexico and kills more than 100,000 Americans a year. And the drug trafficking cartels, which cross everything, the economy, the drugs themselves and migration. Recently staying in Mexico, the US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, tried to bring order to the matter by strangling the economic avenues for criminals. Then, at the beginning of this month, some collaboration agreements were signed between counterpart entities related to the economy and finance.

Today it is migration that is once again the center of concern on both sides of the Rio Grande. A problem that, far from being solved, no matter how many patches are applied, increases the suffering of thousands of people who do not give up their infernal transfers.

